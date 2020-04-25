DR Congo’s Virunga National Park hit by ‘deadliest’ attack

At least 12 rangers have been killed by suspected members of a Rwandan rebel group in the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Government official Cosma Wilungula said Friday’s attack was the deadliest in recent history.

He said about 60 militiamen had ambushed a convoy of civilians that was being protected by the rangers.

Africa’s oldest nature reserve is a popular tourist attraction, known for its population of mountain gorillas.

The biologically diverse park is a Unesco World Heritage site in the restive east of DR Congo.

Source: BBC

