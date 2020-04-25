Flight arranged for Kenyans stranded in China

Kenyans wishing to return home from China will be able to do so next Friday – but will have to buy their own tickets, costing $750 (£608).

The Kenya Airways flight will be leaving on 1 May from Guangzhou, the city which has become a hub for Africans in China.

Earlier this month community leaders there said the vast majority of the city’s African population were forced into quarantine or were sleeping on the streets.

Many of them said they faced discrimination amid fears that they were infected with coronavirus.

Kenya’s ambassador to China, Sarah Serem, reacted to the outrage on social media about the government’s handling of the affair.

She denied that embassy had ignored the plight of Kenyans in Guangzhou and said alternative accommodation had been arranged for those who needed it.

Source: BBC

