Anger over Tanzania’s failure to give virus updates

Tanzania’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa says the country now has 480 cases of coronavirus, following criticism on social media about the failure to give daily updates about the situation.

When the government last released figures a week ago there were 306 cases.

The lack of updates has led to speculation that the authorities were concealing the true number of cases.

President John Magufuli has urged people to engage in mass worship as a way of preventing the spread of Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus.

He said the virus was satanic and therefore could not thrive in churches.

