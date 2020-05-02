‘Keep working’ says Magufuli in May Day message

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has urged people to keep working despite the ongoing pandemic, adding that “God shall protect them”.

President Magufuli in his International Workers’ Day message to workers said coronavirus should not stop them from serving Tanzanians.

He said the workers should adhere to the guidelines issued by health officials to protect themselves from the virus.

Mr Magufuli said despite the inability to hold May Day celebrations because of social distancing rules, the government appreciates the work being done by workers.

Tanzania has seen a sharp increase in the number of reported coronavirus cases, currently at 480.

Despite World Health Organization advice to maintain social distancing, President Magufuli has been encouraging people to pray communally in churches saying the virus could not thrive in the body of Christ.

Source: BBC

