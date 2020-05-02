May 3, 2020

Opposition calls for Tanzania to suspend parliament

1 day ago

Tanzania’s main opposition party, Chadema, has told its MPs to self-isolate for at least a fortnight and stay away from parliamentary buildings in the capital Dodoma and main commercial city of Dar es Salaam.

Chadema has also been urging the Speaker to suspend sessions as a safety precaution during the pandemic.

Three MPs have died in less than a fortnight, though their deaths have not been linked to coronavirus.

However the government has been criticised for downplaying the virus and not imposing strict measures to curb its spread.

There are now 480 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Tanzania, 16 of whom have died.

