Uganda Covid-19 cases hit 85

Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases have risen to 85 after two more people tested positive on Friday, the Ministry of Health has said.

Uganda’s confirmed Coronavirus cases have risen to 85 after two more people tested positive on Friday, the Ministry of Health has said.

“The confirmed cases are a 35-year-old Kenyan male truck who arrived via Busia border and a Ugandan male from Masindi district who was confirmed from the rapid assessment survey,” a statement from the Ministry of Health said. The Ministry, however, noted that the tracking system indicates that the truck driver returned to Kenya.

They also revealed that they are investigating circumstances under which the confirmed cases from Masindi got infected with the virus. On Friday, a total of 2454 samples were tested by the Uganda Virus Research Institute. President Museveni is on Monday expected to address the nation on the next course of action in regards easing of the lockdown.

Source: NP

Related

Share News







