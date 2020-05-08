LaLiga will resume on June 20 – Leganes coach Aguirre

Leganes coach Javier Aguirre said LaLiga would resume on June 20 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LaLiga clubs are returning to training as they prepare for the campaign to restart, having been suspended in March.

Javier Tebas, the LaLiga president, said late last month he was hopeful the competition could get back underway in mid-June.

Speaking to Marca Claro on Thursday, Aguirre said LaLiga would resume on June 20.

“We’ve now got a restart date – LaLiga will start again on June 20 and we’ll officially finish within five weeks, on July 26,” he said.

“[Matches] will be played Saturday, Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays for the 11 [remaining] fixtures.

“LaLiga have now confirmed that to me officially and so I’m happy, because we’ve now got training all scheduled.

“We’ll start tomorrow. Fortunately, we passed our [coronavirus] tests.”

Barcelona held a two-point lead over Real Madrid with 11 games left to play when the season was suspended.

Aguirre’s Leganes are in the relegation zone, three points from safety.

There have been more than 270,300 coronavirus deaths worldwide, with Spain’s death toll exceeding 26,000.

Related

Share News







