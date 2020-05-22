Eid at home as Muslims mark end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr is expected this weekend as Muslims around the world mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

This year’s Eid celebrations coincide with a nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to limit the spread of coronavirus, a deadly pandemic that has so far killed more than 300,000 people around the world with more than five million confirmed cases.

Muslim leaders in the country have strongly urged believers to pay Zakat al-Fitr, a special charity taken for the poor, a few days before the end of fasting.

It is intended to help the needy celebrate Eid without any difficulties. Imams and other Muslim leaders have also asked Muslims to respect the government stay home, stay safe policy and other guidelines on fighting Covid-19.

They have also advised believers to perform only two rakas of Eid prayers at home but without the sermon after the prayers.

It has been Ramadan like no other without the communal Iftar dinners, the evening Taraweeh prayers in mosques, among other deeds of worship, because of the stay home and social distancing measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

However, leaders have urged Muslims to purify their fasting as usual by paying Zakat al-Fitr.

For each Muslim family member, including an unborn child, the head of the family is urged to offer a minimum of 2.5kg of the family’s staple food, or the equivalent in cash to the poor.



“Take Zakat to the Imams at your local mosque,” the head of the Kibuli Muslim faction, Sheikh Siliman Kasule Ndirangwa, said on Voice of Africa radio yesterday. “And pay it in time so that the Imams plan for your needy brothers and sisters in time,” he added.

Source: BBC

