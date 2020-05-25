Vision Group employee commits suicide over 50% salary cut

Police in Mbarara are investigating reports that an employee of Vision Group committed suicide after 50% of her salary was deducted.

Christine Kabasweke, an accountant, went missing on Wednesday until her body was discovered on Saturday in her room on Mayor’s house along Bucunku Road.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi region Police spokesperson, said they are investigating the cause of her death after her workmates said that she had been depressed after receiving news of salary deduction.

Her workmates who preferred anonymity said that the deceased who was suffering from unknown illness was depressed after she was informed that her salary was to be cut by 50 percent.

The pay cuts, which take effect this month was announced in communication made last week, by the Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Kabushenga.

According to the communication, Persons earning above 19 million will get a 60 per cent pay cut, those earning between eight and 19 million will take a 45 per cent cut while those earning below 8 million Shillings will take a 40 per cent salary cut.

Last week, Nation Media Group- Uganda (NMG-U) followed their sister company in Kenya by deducting salaries of staff as the media industry continues to take a big hit from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the same vein, Vision Group, the publishers of New Vision, Bukedde, and others have also laid off hundreds of staff.

The NMG-U head of human resource Moses Ssesanga, in letters to staff, there will be salary deductions for the months of May, June and July. For those earning between Shs1 million and Shs3 million, there will be deductions of 10%. Those of between Shs3m and Shs5m will suffer 15% deductions, Shs5m and Shs10m will suffer 20% cuts, Shs10m-Shs15m 25% and above Shs15m will forfeit 30%. However, those below Shs1m will not suffer any deductions.

NMG Uganda owns Daily Monitor, NTV Uganda, Enyanda, KFM, Dembe FM, and other companies.

This comes two weeks after Nation Media Group (NMG) Kenya announced massive salary cuts. NMG Group CEO Steven Gitagama said all staff earning above Kshs50,000 (about UGX1.7m) will suffer a cut, which will be determined by the company.

Source: PML Daily

