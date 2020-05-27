Music star Mory Kanté laid to rest in Guinea

Hundreds of people have gathered to mourn the death of Guinean singer and kora master Mory Kanté, one of West Africa’s biggest stars.

Kanté, who helped bring African music to world audiences with hits like Yéké Yéké, died last week at the age of 70.

Eyewitnesses reported severe breaches of social distancing regulations as people scrambled to catch a glimpse of his casket in the capital, Conakry.

A pre-burial ceremony in the grounds of a local hospital was attended by ministers, diplomats and fellow musicians.

The body was later laid to rest at a cemetery in Conakry following Islamic religious rites.

