Bebe Cool is the Greatest Musician in Uganda – Sauti Sol

Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol has praised Bebe Cool saying he is the greatest Ugandan musician.

The crew said Bebe Cool has been consistent for more than ten years, producing quality music.

They stressed that he paved a way for many Kenyan musicians to grab a certain percentage of Ugandan market and he continues to help them.

The group credited him for single handedly promoting the “Mbozi za Malwa” song he recorded with them.

“Bebe Cool is our great musician in Uganda, he has been here for more than 10 years and still producing good music. He paved a way for Kenyan music into Uganda from way back when he was a member of East African Bashment Crew, ” the group explained during a local television interview.

Related

Share News







