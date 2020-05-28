May 28, 2020

Bebe Cool is the Greatest Musician in Uganda – Sauti Sol

5 hours ago

Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol has praised Bebe Cool saying he is the  greatest Ugandan musician.

The crew said Bebe Cool has been consistent for  more than ten years, producing quality music.

They stressed that he paved a way for many Kenyan musicians to grab a certain percentage of Ugandan market and he continues  to help them.

The group credited him for single handedly promoting the “Mbozi za Malwa” song he recorded with them.

“Bebe Cool is our great musician in Uganda, he has been here for more than 10 years and still producing good music. He paved a way for Kenyan music into Uganda from way back when he was a member of East African Bashment Crew, ” the group explained during a local television interview.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

King Micheal Claims Balaam wants to kill him

1 hour ago

Bryan White Has Never Seen the Colour of My Knickers – Stellah Nandawula

2 hours ago

South Sudan New Hotspot for COVID-19 as 21 Drivers Test Positive at Elegu Border

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.