Bryan White summoned to defend himself on rape accusations before Parliament

KAMPALA – Socialite Bryan White, real name Brian Kirumira has been summoned by the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights after several accusations attaching him to rape.

On Thursday morning, after hearing from Stella Nandawula (victim) who formerly worked at Brian White’s home in Munyonyo, Kampala while running the operations of Brian White Foundation, the committee decided to call the suspect to defend himself.

Mutanda appeared before MPs together with the mother and sister of Nandawula. Stella and Vivian accuse Kirumira of raping them.

These told the Committee that Brian raped them forced them to abort after threatening them should they refuse.

Earlier alone, Innocent Nabaasa, the Reproductive Health and Rights Alliance Uganda Programs Officer asked Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development to take up the matter.

Nabaasa said “So, according to Brian White, it is okay to sexually abuse a woman that’s above 18? We need justice. Dear Minister Frank Tumwebaze, kindly pick interest in this case as the line minister for Gender. These women deserve justice.”

At least three girls have so far come out to accuse Bryan White of sexually abusing them.

Tumwebaze advised these to record statements with the Police for investigations to be carried on.

“Report or encourage the alleged victim to report the case to that helps real investigation to happen and then we can formally follow up. When alleged victims don’t report, it just only stops at social media lamentations only,” said Tumwebaze.

Source: PML Daily

Related

Share News







