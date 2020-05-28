“I”m more of a man than the Katikiro”-Frank Gashumba

Frank Gashumba says his beef with the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Charles Peter Mayiga has been ongoing for years and is not about to end.

The blabber-mouthed self proclaimed social and political activist emphasized that he will not apologize to anyone because he neither attacked Buganda kingdom nor the Kabaka and not even the Katikiro, he only attacked Charles Peter Mayiga.



Gashumba immediately bragged that there is no woman he pursues that can accept Mayiga, the chairman of fraudsters a.k.a “Ssabaffere” hiding behind kingship and a gang of security guards as described by Gashumba. He reminded Mayiga that we have seen more powerful people so he should be humble since a Katikiro is chosen among the “bakopi” to forward issues of the “bakopi” to the Kabaka.



Frank warned Mayiga to tell his proxy forces hiding behind fake Facebook pages and writing false information to cease fire before he unveils all their dirty secrets just like he exposed their boss Mayiga whose position in the kingdom has since been flustered. “That is a story for another day,” he sneered.



