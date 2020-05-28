LDUs assault traffic policeman, detain him

A traffic policeman was assaulted and detained by Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel on Tuesday.

Mr Emmanuel Machake was allegedly severely beaten before being taken to Mukono police station.

Speaking to Daily Monitor from detention, Mr Machake narrated that he met his woes on his way to Mukono Police station to meet his superior who had summoned him.

“The OC traffic called me and told me one of our colleagues had passed away. I asked a friend to give me a lift to the police station but on the way, we met the LDUs armed with guns and sticks. They stopped us, which we did. I tried talking to them to explain the situation but they would not listen and started beating us. They pulled me out of the car and my colleague managed to drive away. I was then detained,” he narrated.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesman, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, yesterday said the policeman is detained pending inquiries.

“It is alleged that the policeman was arrested while drunk but if he was assaulted, let him lodge a complaint (against them),” he said.

According to Mr Oweyesigire, the detained policeman was driving a car and then parked it in the middle of the road blocking other motorists who called the DPC to help them.

