May 30, 2020

Bushenyi: Indian Businessman Kidnapped, Murdered

23 hours ago

Police in greater Bushenyi are hunting for assailants that kidnapped a 27-year-old Indian businessman and killed him.

The victim, Abhishek Patel has been operating in Ishaka town.

Locals say he had lived long enough in the area that he was even fluent in the Runyankore Rukiga dialect.

His body was found Wednesday morning floating on Lake Rutoto in Rubirizi district.

Marshall Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi RPC confirmed the incident.

Tumusiime says Patel disappeared on Monday afternoon with his Toyota Wish registration number UBB 018K, and that after a long search, the body was found in the lake.

He adds that the Rubirizi District Police Commander and Bushenyi OCCIID visited the scene and the post mortem was done, and that police is currently hunting for the suspect(s)

Source: CR

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

South African singing duo Mafikizolo set for the mega online concert finale

23 hours ago

I Miss Daddy Andre – Angela Katatumba

23 hours ago

All Clear for Tullow Deal as CNOOC Waives Preempting Rights

23 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.