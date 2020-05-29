May 30, 2020

I Miss Daddy Andre – Angela Katatumba

23 hours ago

Ever upcoming singer Angella Katatumba confessed that she misses Producer/singer Daddy Andre.  They parted ways after the Producer refused to take HIV test.

Katatumba stressed that their romantic relationship was built on mutual love and her heart beats for the Producer.

Katatumba revealed that she is ready to give Daddy Andre a second chance if he accepts to go for the HIV test.

“I will not be shy to say that I miss Daddy Andre. He really loved me and if he accepts to do the test, I can think about taking him back,” she said during a local television interview.

Source: Howwe

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

South African singing duo Mafikizolo set for the mega online concert finale

23 hours ago

Bushenyi: Indian Businessman Kidnapped, Murdered

23 hours ago

Private schools defy government directive on teachers’ pay

23 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.