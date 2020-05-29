May 30, 2020

South African singing duo Mafikizolo set for the mega online concert finale

23 hours ago

Music fans on Saturday will be entertained in the comfort of their living rooms by Mafikizolo, South Africa’s multi-award winning duo comprising of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanla Nciza.

They will perform at the finale of the Club Beatz online concert alongside Ugandan musicians, The King Herself Cindy Sanyu, rapper Navio, King of the East Pallaso, and soul singer Kenneth Mugabi.

This online concert has been happening every Saturday since the lockdown was implemented and has featured almost all prominent Ugandan stars.

Last week, left many music lovers yearning for more after singer Jose Chameleone put up an epic performance and this week the fans anticipate even a better showcase.

This will be the last episode of season 2 and also the first time the show features foreign stars. The show will air live on Club Pilsner YouTube and Facebook pages starting 8 pm till late.

The show will be hosted by Martha Kay.

Source: Sqoop

