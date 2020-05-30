May 30, 2020

Outrage over kidnapping and killing of Somali medics

15 hours ago

The United Nations office in Somalia has described the abduction and killing of seven health workers and a civilian as an outrage.

The kidnapping on Wednesday happened hours after an explosion targeted a Somali military vehicle in the area.

It is not yet clear who was behind the attack.

A relative of one of the victims said masked men arrived in a minibus at the clinic in Gololey village, about 30km (19 miles) north of the capital, Mogadishu.

They seized seven health workers – blindfolded them and tied their hands behind their backs.

Another person was also abducted from his home.

The eight bodies were found on Thursday – they had all been shot in the head and chest.

The president of the Hirshabelle state said a commission would be set up to investigate the killings.

Although the jihadist group al-Shabab is active in the area it has not said it was behind the attack and the Somali government has denied the military was involved.

Source: BBC

