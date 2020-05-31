May 31, 2020

Schalke 0-1 Werder Bremen

2 hours ago

Schalke’s winless Bundesliga run was extended to 11 games as under-fire boss David Wagner saw his side beaten 1-0 by lowly Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The Gelsenkirchen outfit slipped to a fourth straight loss since the season’s resumption, following up reverses at the hands of rivals Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin and Fortuna Dusseldorf by going down to second-from-bottom Bremen.

Returning Bayern Munich-bound goalkeeper Alexander Nubel was helpless to prevent a stunning 25-yard strike from Leonardo Bittencourt settling matters after 32 minutes.

An improved second half brought Schalke no reward, and they have now gone 11 without a win in the league for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

Only once in their history, back in 1993, have the club endured a worse stretch in the top flight, then going 12 without a victory.

As Schalke fall into the bottom half of the table, leapfrogged by in-form Hertha Berlin, Bremen have meanwhile taken seven points from their past three matches to significantly boost hopes of survival.

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Rwanda confirms first COVID-19 death

2 hours ago

Uganda’s cases soar to 413 as 84 people test positive

2 hours ago

Steven Gerrard turns 40: Notable players never to win the Premier League

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.