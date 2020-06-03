June 3, 2020

Six elephants killed in poaching ‘massacre’ in Ethiopia

1 hour ago

Poachers have killed at least six elephants in just one day at Mago National Park in southern Ethiopia.

The park’s warden described the incident as a “massacre”.

The poachers used more than 30 bullets on just one elephant, Ganabu Balmy told the BBC.

All of the elephants were from the same group who were drinking at the Omo river when they were attacked.

They were found with their tusks missing.

Poaching is not normally seen at this scale in the area, according to Henock Seyoum, a travel journalist familiar with the park.

In the whole of last year authorities documented just 10 deaths, the Press Association news agency quotes the director for trafficking and control at the Wildlife Conservation Authority Daniel Pawlos as saying.

Source:BBC

user

See author's posts

Share News

More Stories

Gov’t postpones reopening of schools as cases rise

1 min ago

Former African presidents condemn George Floyd killing

2 mins ago

Kenyan activists protest against curfew killing

3 mins ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.