Tiger Woods, Kylian Mbappe and Alex Morgan rally behind George Floyd protests

Sports stars across the globe have called for action to be taken after the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in Minneapolis after a white policeman knelt on his neck.

Floyd’s death on May 25 has sparked unrest and the imposition of curfews in dozens of cities across the United States, while in London on Sunday a demonstration was held in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

France striker Kylian Mbappe, noted US golfer Tiger Woods and US football star Alex Morgan on Monday joined a bandwagon of sports stars condemning the killing of George Floyd.

While Tiger Woods said he has always respected US law enforcement but that their use of force on George Floyd clearly crossed a line.

“I have always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement. They train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force,” 15-times major champion Woods said in a post on Twitter Monday. “This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line.”

Kylian Mbappe expressed his solidarity over protests raging across the United States after a black man was killed by a police officer in Minnesota. Mbappe also posted an image on social media with the caption “police with us, not against us.”

Meanwhile, US Women’s National Team footballers took to social media to voice their disgust, with Megan Rapinoe sharing the quote, “Racism is not getting worse, it’s getting filmed”, while team-mate Alex Morgan posted her own message on Twitter:

