Bayern afraid of nobody in Champions League, says Muller

Thomas Muller says Bayern Munich are “afraid of nobody” in the Champions League even if the scheduling looks set to work against the Bundesliga giants.

Germany’s top flight was the first of Europe’s elite leagues to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic and Bayern have returned in scintillating form as they march towards an eighth straight title.

Their performances under Hansi Flick have prompted talk of a treble bid, with the Bavarian club also going strong in both the DFB-Pokal and Champions League.

Bayern won 3-0 at Chelsea in their Champions League last-16 first-leg tie before the competition was suspended and Muller sees no reason to fear any potential opponents in the latter stages.

“At Bayern Munich, we have our ‘Mia San Mia’ slogan. The slogan means we are afraid of nobody,” he told a remote news conference on Wednesday.

“We always trust in our strength and I think right now, in this moment, we are in a very good shape. In my opinion, everyone who wants to come to the Allianz Arena and play against us is invited.

“But of course, in the Champions League, there are always tough teams to beat. I think Barcelona…

“But we have to watch out for how the international teams come out of the coronavirus break. You don’t know how they can handle it. Maybe there are some injuries.

“For the moment right now, here in Bayern Munich, everything works great and the players are in good shape, so we are looking forward to playing against anyone.”

Bayern’s Bundesliga campaign will conclude before the end of June, yet the Champions League is reportedly not set to restart until August.

Muller acknowledges this break is “not positive” for Bayern, as rival clubs will be concluding their domestic seasons, but he remains confident.

“When I think about the future, the next two months, I think the break for us is not that positive,” he said.

“Now we are in the rhythm. We did the ‘mini-prep’ in May, so now the engines are fully loaded and we play three games a week and are used to doing the work.

“I’m a little bit sceptical because when we have the break, we will have 10 days or one week off in the middle of July. Then we have to start again.

“Maybe that’s not the best preparation, but in this situation, right now, there is no space to complain. We have to handle the situation, and when we want to win, we have to handle it the best.

“For me, there is no problem but I think it’s not positive that there is a break.”

Related

Share News







