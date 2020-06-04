Kenya’s lack of testing kits leaves 6,000 backlog

Kenya has a backlog of 6,000 samples as the country awaits arrival of testing kits ordered, local television channel NTV has reported.

Most of the samples were collected from virus hotspots in the capital, Nairobi, the coastal city of Mombasa and border towns where lorry drivers are tested before leaving the country.

A researcher at the Kenya Medical Research Institute that is carrying out tests said they were expecting deliveries of testing kits that would clear the backlog.

Prof Mativo Mwau told NTV that the samples were stored under low temperatures for preservation as they wait for testing kits.

The health administrative secretary Rashid Aman said the government was trying to clear the backlog to ensure results are released as soon as possible.

