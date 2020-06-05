June 5, 2020

Child abuse rises in Ethiopia with Covid-19 restrictions

There has been a spike in child abuse in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, apparently caused by the restrictions introduced in mid-March to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Data from hospitals suggest more than 100 children have been raped – including some by family members.

In addition, 50 women reported being assaulted.

Sexual abuse of children has long been a serious issue in Addis Ababa, but now with schools closed and people advised to stay at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, incidents are increasing.

An official from the city’s children and women’s affairs office told the BBC that victims were being treated in three facilities across the city.

They did not say if anyone had been arrested.

Ethiopia has seen a sharp rise in the number of people contracting coronavirus in the past two weeks – including 65 front-line health workers.

Source: BBC

