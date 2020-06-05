Egyptian ‘used Covid-19 as a pretext for daughters’ FGM’

Egyptian policemen stand guard outside at a polling station during the second day of voting on a new constitution on January 15, 2014 in the Nasr City district of the Egyptian capital, Cairo. Egyptians resumed voting in the constitutional referendum, with turnout expected to hold the key to a likely presidential bid by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi after clashes killed nine the previous day. AFP PHOTO / VIRGINIE NGUYEN HOANG

The prosecutor-general in Egypt has called for urgent legal action after a man reportedly had female genital mutilation (FGM) performed on his three young daughters under the pretext that they were receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Both the father and the doctor who performed the procedure have been referred to a criminal court.

The mother of the girls reported the incident to the authorities.

She is divorced from their father, who is said to have told the girls they were to be “vaccinated” for coronavirus. They were then reportedly drugged and FGM was carried out on them.

FGM has been illegal in Egypt since 2008, but remains prevalent.

Source: BBC

