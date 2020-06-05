June 5, 2020

Mandatory virus tests for Liberia curfew breakers

3 hours ago

The authorities in Liberia will conduct a mandatory coronavirus test on anyone caught violating a nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew.

In a radio interview, Chief Medical Officer Francis Kateh said they will “simply take samples” from violators to find out their status.

Also, he said their driving licenses “will be seized”.

The government has announced that several testing centres are being set up, including in schools in the capital, Monrovia, but so far many have been reluctant to be voluntarily tested.

Liberia has confirmed about 300 coronavirus cases and 28 deaths.

