Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda goes self-isolation”

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda this Friday morning announced that he would go into self-isolation after some members of the Office of the Prime Minister tested positive for the respiratory disease.

Dr. Ruhakana this Friday morning tweeted, “Friends, I have gone into self isolation after some of my contacts tested positive for #COVID19. My own test result is negative however, I have taken this decision as a health recommended measure. #StaySafeUG.”

This announcement comes at the same time the Ministry of Health starts testing all cabinet members for the Coronavirus. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Emmanuel Ainebyoona said that all cabinet members would be tested regularly after every two weeks to ensure that they are safe and this is because from time to time they move from one place to another supervising government activities and programs.

The incident management team will continuously identify groups of people that will be tested based on the information coming from the various response surveys going on. Journalists who have been actively covering the response and Ministry of Health staff have already been tested.

Uganda confirmed 35 new cases on 4th June, 2020 of which 15 cases were from samples taken from points of entry while 20 cases are from samples of alerts and contacts. Uganda is currently at 557 cases of Coronavirus with 82 recoveries and so far no deaths have been reported.

