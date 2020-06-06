NIRA begins recruitment of new ED

Ms Judy Obitre Gama, the executive director National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) will vacate office immediately the process to replace her starts.

Ms Gama, who has been at the helm of the Authority since 2015, will not have her contract renewed on the orders of President Museveni.

Gama’s contract expires on July 15, 2020.

In a May 18, 2020 letter to Internal Affairs Minister, Jeje Odongo, Mr Museveni directed that a new executive director with legal and information technology background be identified to head the Authority.

“I have been informed that the contract of the current executive director is due to expire. Given the problems faced by NIRA especially relating to the issuance of national identity cards, there is a need to identify a new executive director preferably with a legal or Information Technology background. I am, therefore directing you to work with the Board of Directors of NIRA and identify a suitable candidate. Consult me, before a final decision is reached on the matter,” Mr Museveni writes.

