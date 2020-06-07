South Sudan minister resigns over the peace deal

A junior minister in South Sudan has resigned and accused President Salva Kiir of having little interest in implementing the 2018 peace agreement designed to bring and end to six years of civil war.

Deputy Interior Minister Mabior Garang de Mabior said the security situation in the country was worsening despite rivals Salva Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar forming a transitional government in February.

Mr Mabior, who is the son of South Sudan’s founding leader John Garang, was appointed as part of the power sharing deal.

Despite the agreement, inter-communal fighting has continued in Bhar-el-Gazal, Equatoria, Upper Nile, Abyei, Greater Pibor and Rweng killing hundreds and displacing tens of thousands.

President Kiir and Machar have also failed to agree on how to govern regional states, further threatening the fragile peace deal.

