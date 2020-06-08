African Development Bank loans Nigeria almost $300m

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 16, 2016. Picture taken September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo - RC196B9DEF90

The African Development Bank has loaned Nigeria just over $288m (£227m) to help it deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The finance minister warned last month that Nigeria’s economy – Africa’s largest – could shrink by up to 9%.

It’s suffered a big hit from the global slump in oil prices in recent months.

There have been proposals to reduce basic healthcare spending by almost half, and make significant cuts to the education budget.

In April, Nigeria received an emergency package worth about $3.4bn from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), to help support the economy during the pandemic.

