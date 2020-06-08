Man City’s Sterling: Racism the only disease right now

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling said the “only disease right now is the racism that we are fighting” following George Floyd’s death.

There have been nationwide protests in the United States after Floyd – an African-American man – died in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

A police officer was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest after he was crying out for help as he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground.

City and England forward Sterling spoke out in the wake of Floyd’s death, backing the anti-racism protests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I know this might sound a little bit cheesy but the only disease right now is the racism that we are fighting,” Sterling told BBC Newsnight.

“This is the most important thing at this moment in time because this is something that is happening for years and years. Just like the pandemic, we want to find a solution to stop it.

“At the same time, this is what all these protesters are doing. They are trying to find a solution and a way to stop the injustice they are seeing, and they are fighting for their cause.

“As long as they are doing it peacefully and safely and not hurting anybody and not breaking into any stores, they continue to protest in this peaceful way.”

