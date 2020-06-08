Stabbings and assaults surge as SA lifts alcohol ban

There are reports in South Africa that last week’s lifting of an alcohol ban – which had been imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus – has led to a sharp rise in trauma cases at hospitals some of which are already under strain due to the pandemic.

A specialist at a hospital in Durban told South Africa’s Sunday Times newspaper that there had been many more stabbings, accidents and assaults.

“It’s a nightmare. All are linked to unbanning alcohol,” he told the newspaper.

Hospitals have also reported an increase in car accident victims.

During the first two months of the lockdown when alcohol was banned some hospitals reported a 70% reduction in trauma admissions

