Woman confesses using a concoction of tea and paracetamol to abort

A 35-year-old woman on Monday narrated to a Kenyan court how she used a concoction of paracetamol and tea leaves to procure the abortion of a seven-month-old pregnancy.

Linet Kemunto, a mother of five, told a court in Nyamira, Kenya that she was driven into the despicable action out of misery.

ABUSIVE MARRIAGE

Kemunto further told Nyamira Senior Resident Magistrate Cyprian Waswa that she had been in an abusive marriage but managed to move out with her five children.

The accused is said to have committed the offence on Saturday at Bonyengwe II sub-location in Nyamira North.

Being an orphan, Kemunto further told the court, that shouldering the responsibility of her children had taken a toll on her.

According to a police report, the accused threw the baby into River Eyaka after procuring the abortion.

GUILTY PLEA

The court also heard that one of Kemunto’s children has special needs, and she was also taking care of her teenage daughter’s child, who is four-month-old.

The accused pleaded guilty and asked to be pardoned by the court as she is the only person her children and grandchild depend on.

The ruling of the case is due to be delivered on Tuesday (today) after a probation report is filed in court.

