Case confirmed in prison all stuff and inmates under quarantine

At least 199 inmates and 24 Prisons officers are currently under quarantine at Kaiti prison in Namutumba District for 14 days after a former inmate tested positive for Covid-19.

Mr Frank Baine, the Uganda Prisons Service spokesperson, yesterday said the confirmed case was arrested for defying the presidential directive in Mayuge District and had so far spent four days in prison.

“After handing him over to the Ministry of Health, we have gone ahead to quarantine the whole prison, with prisoners and staff there for 14 days. Today (Wednesday), we are expecting officials from the Ministry of Health to come and carry out random sample collecting,” Mr Baine said.

The confirmed case was to be released on Monday.

“Right now he is in Jinja, he is no longer prisoner because he was discharged that very day on Monday…,” Mr Baine said.

Mr Baine said they were alerted after one of the contacts of the confirmed case tested positive for Covid-19.

Source: DM

