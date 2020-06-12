Fat Boy cries out after being treated like trash at Sanyu FM

James Onen alias Fat Boy is one of the longest serving radio personalities in Uganda given his 21-year stint on the airwaves in Uganda.

The 44-year-old was last Wednesday fired from Sanyu FM alongside several other presenters for allegedly absconding from work.

He was hosted on KFM Friday morning where he denied claims of absconding from work.

According to him, none of the radio employees, owned by property mogul, Sudhir Ruparelia, had absconded from work before the sacking.

He said a day before he was fired, he received a phone call from his head of department asking him not report for work until management sorted out some issues with the proprietor.

“We were called back by management and next thing were emails that we had been fired. Management is trying to get ahead of the story with lies that we rejected a pay cut. That is not true. We accepted a cut; though it was not in writing. We understood Covid-19 had affected everyone and had agreed to work with that,” he said.

Fat Boy says despite receiving many phone calls from several lawyers asking to represent him in court to institute a case against the radio managers, he is taking each day as it is. He said he will first talk to his other colleagues on the way forward.

Fat Boy who had been presenting two shows at the station vowed never to return to the station, if offered another opportunity, because of the way he was treated.

“I have been loyal to the station for the past 21 years. I didn’t deserve to be laid off like that. I was treated like trash,” he said.

He, however, believes that his sacking might have been a blessing in disguise because he will be able to weigh his options.

