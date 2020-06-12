Gen (Rtd) Kasirye Ggwanga’s burial to be live-streamed

A small number of people will be allowed at the funeral of departed Maj Gen (Rtd) Kasirye Ggwanga to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

“It will be a scientific burial with a very limited number of participants comprising mostly of family members,” said Defence spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire on Thursday.

“This is in line with the preventive guidelines from the government, as we deal with the COVID19 Pandemic which Gen Kasirye fearlessly fought in Mityana during his last days. The UPDF will be there to enforce them supported by other security agencies,” he emphasised.

Ggwanga, a controversial figure who fought in a war that toppled ex-president Milton Obote, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Nakasero Hospital after an illness.

Karemire said arrangements to give Gen Kasirye Ggwanga a befitting send-off were in advanced stages.

Burial will take place at 10:00am on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Nkene Village, Busujju County in Mityana District.

The deceased had a huge fan base.

Karemire said UPDF is setting up a platform to live stream the burial ceremony “in order to be able to follow the proceedings on Facebook and YouTube. This will especially enable the participation of family and friends abroad.”

Live stream will be on Daily Exclusives’s YouTube channel

Related

Share News







