June 12, 2020

Ragga Dee disregards Bebe Cool list

7 hours ago

Every end of year, Bebe Cool comes up with a list of artistes and songs he believes have been up there and usually this list has caused a lot of controversy in the industry.

But before he can even release the list this year, Ragga Dee has already come out and disregarded it, saying it is not necessary.

“I think Bebe Cool should not be making that list because he has no right to. He thinks he is doing the right thing but he is not,” said the self-proclaimed grandfather of Ugandan music.

