Singer Big Eye desperate to see son

It is no secret that Big Eye has a son with US-based socialite Sheila Nadesh, alias Don Zella .

However, since their break up, we have heard things being said between the two – what things?

Ah, just know, there is bad blood. Now the latest we are hearing is that Big Eye, real name Ibrahim Mayanja, might never see his son again.

Apparently, by taking their son to the US, Don Zella was making the move intentionally. While confiding in a friend recently, Big Eye confessed to missing his son and that he badly wants to see him.

“It has been three years since I last saw my son. I really miss him. I would do anything to see him again,” said Big Eye.

When we reached out to Don Zella on the claims, she said: “Let him present to you the birth certificate of his child.” Ouuuuch!

Big Eye is not the first artiste to cry out about being denied access to their child by a baby mama. We all know the story of Eddy Kenzo and his Aamal. What? No, we can’t repeat it here.

