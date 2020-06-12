June 12, 2020

South Africa ‘closes 31 schools for cleaning’

35 mins ago

Some 31 schools in South Africa’s Eastern Cape province have been closed because of coronavirus, according to the national broadcaster.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation is reporting that 15 teachers, three learners and two non-teaching staff tested positive for Covid-19.

The education department spokesperson in the province, Loyiso Pulumani, said some were closed for cleaning.

He said schools had been given guidelines on what to do when cases necessitate cleaning and they should reopen after a few days.

The Eastern Cape province has the second highest number of cases in the country.

The government is preparing for an upcoming surge in the province according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

South Africa’s education department had postponed the reopening of schools for a week to finish preparations.

