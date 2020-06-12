June 12, 2020

Tanzania to open up the tourism sector

38 mins ago

Like so many economies that are dependent on tourism, the coronavirus pandemic has hit Tanzania hast as visitors have kept away.

Hotels stood empty and thousands of people working in the sector were left worrying about the future. But now – as Tanzania begins to open up to tourists – there is some hope as the first visitors return.

Restaurants, bars and hotels are slowly coming to life again alongside new safety measures.

As the hotel staff work to get the changes in place – all the businesses of Arusha which depend on tourism hope that visitor numbers will start to increase.

But the wider question of whether the sector will properly recover remains.

