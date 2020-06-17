Kenya widens probe on stolen coronavirus donations

Kenyan investigators have told the BBC that they are investigating all donations and money given to the country to help fight against coronavirus.

They believe that millions of dollars and equipment have been stolen even as the country continues to register a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

This comes after local media exposed the disappearance of $2m (£1.6m) worth of personal protective equipment donated by the Chinese government.

Kenya has received donations from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma, the IMF and European countries, but the government has faced questions about how it has used the funds with health workers complaining of lack of enough protective gear.

So far 3,727 have been infected with Coronavirus with 104 fatalities.

The government says community infections are on the rise with the peak of the deadly disease expected in September.

