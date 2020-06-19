Broke NRM sympathizer singer Big Eye cries for help.

Broke struggling musician Big Eye Starboss real names Ibrahim Mayanja has cried out to president Yoweri Museveni to bail him out of the alarming situation he is facing instead of abandoning one of his bazukulu.

The CEO Big Music is currently living hard times as he is in a pool of debts that have left him lamenting at the president and the NRM government for not doing enough to bail him out of this alarming situation. He further went ahead to say that they owe him too much as a ruling party and he deserves much more attention from them.

From failing to feed his own family, the “Ndi single” singer is chocking on debts amounting to a sum of UGX400millions that he acquired after buying a mansion which is now at risk of if he fails to meet his end of the bargain. He has since cried out to the fountain of honour and various stakeholders to lend a helping hand.

