Chameleone eyes big three re-union

For a long time, three artistes have ruled Uganda’s music industry; Bebe Cool, Chameleone and Bobi Wine.

Now, we all know that Funtula video that featured the trio in their young days.

Well, it looks like Chameleone might just make many fans’ dreams come true with a reunion of the trio on the same stage.

“It would be nice to have the three of us in a concert and I’m working on it, though it’s not easy. I would like the concert to be called Trinity Judgement Day and I’m so sure most of our fans would like that,” he said in a recent interview.

Being the one that sees eye to eye with the two, we hope this comes to pass.

Related

Share News







