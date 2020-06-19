China to cancel interest-free loans to African nations

China will cancel interest-free loans to African countries that are due to mature by the end of 2020, President Xi Jinping has announced.

He told a China-Africa summit on Covid-19 on Wednesday that African nations hardest hit by the pandemic will also be granted an extension of the period of debt suspension.

The Chinese leader also urged Chinese financial institutions to hold “friendly consultations” with African nations “to work out arrangements for commercial loans with sovereign guarantees”.

“China will work with the UN, WHO and other partners to assist Africa’s response to Covid-19, and do it in a way that respects the will of Africa,” President XI said.

On the coronavirus pandemic, he said African countries will be among the first to benefit from a Chinese-made vaccine. China will also continue building hospitals across Africa.

It will also construct the headquarters of Africa Centre for Disease Control in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

