Cindy is my role model – Spice Diana

Self-proclaimed dancehall king, Cindy, in a tweet a few days ago, showed her displeasure with some awards.

She said she knew exactly where she stands in the industry, especially after her sell-out concert.

And because her comments came not long after the Zzina Awards where Spice Diana beat her to the female artist of the year, we couldn’t think far.

As is always norm with these things, we waited for Spice Diana to fire back, but all she gave us was enough to silence even Cindy baiby.

“I have no problem with Cindy. She’s my role model and I loved her more when she came out and said I was one of her favourite artistes. She even named Omusheshe as one of her top three songs. I don’t have any problem with her. I’m her big fan,” Spice Diana said.

I guess there won’t be any hashtags after that.

