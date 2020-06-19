June 19, 2020

New reality dance show for celebs

5 hours ago

Apart from recording and performing once in a while, artistes have been idle for three months now.

Some have even ventured into doing Facebook live performances and now professional dancer, Valentino Richard Kabenge, has decided to give celebrities a chance to redeem themselves in these times by challenging them to a dance.

Valentino will be launching a new TV show dubbed Dance With Valentino, which he will host himself. The dancer, who has featured in Rema’s Touch My body and Winnie Nwagi’s Jangu, says the show explores the healing power of dance.

“My guests will open up about some of the most memorable moments of their lives, as we dance with them through the memories,” he explains.

Some of the celebrities who have already confirmed to feature on the show include actress Sarah Kisauzi. The show is set to premiere in July with appearances from actors, singers, media personalities and other celebrities.

