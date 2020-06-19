South Sudan leaders end deadlock on regional states

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and his former rival, now the country’s vice-president, Riek Machar have ended a stalemate over the selection of governors for the country’s 10 regional states.

The formula for allocation of states between the political camps has been a sticking point in the transitional unity government formed in February, with both eyeing control over the oil-rich states.

On Wednesday, President Kiir and Mr Machar met at State House in the capital, Juba, and struck a deal.

A statement from Minister of Presidential Affairs Nhial Deng Nhial said the states will be shared as follows:

President Kiir’s camp: Northern Bahr El-Ghazal state, Warap state, Lakes state, Central Equatoria state (which includes the capital, Juba), Eastern Equatoria state and Unity state.

Mr Machar camp: Western Bahr El-Ghazal state, Western Equatoria state and the major oil-producing Upper Nile state.

South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA): Jonglei State.

Related

Share News







