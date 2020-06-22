Kenya deports American national for insulting locals

The US Embassy in Nairobi on Friday said that they had deported one of their citizen who was filmed insulting a group of Kenyans.

In the undated video clip which was shared online, the foreigner is heard hurling insults at a group of Kenyan men who are standing outside the gate of an apartment in Nairobi.

US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter, described the man’s behaviour as unacceptable, but the American mission fell short of explaining why the man had been deported and exactly what transpired.

“The young man has left the country. His behavior was unacceptable. I am not able to say any more. Only Pole!” McCarter tweeted in response to a tweet by a concerned Kenyan.

In the clip, the unidentified man is seen making a call within the compound of the residential apartment, as a mob is standing outside the gate try force its way into the compound.

The man says his life is in danger and accuses the mob of blaming him for the death of African-American George Floyd, who died in the hands of Minneapolis police last month.

“Get me outta here, I’m being killed by a mob of people, they are blaming me for the death of George Floyd, they are all blaming me for the death of George Floyd,” he shouts on the phone.

Reports indicate the unidentified man was caught engaging in illegal business, forcing security guards to call the police.

