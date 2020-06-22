President to give Covid-19 address tonight

President Museveni is expected to give yet another Covid-19 address tonight (Monday) at 8pm, his spokesperson, Mr Don Wanyama, has said.

His address comes a day before the virus-induced lockdown comes to an end.

“President Museveni will address the country today, Monday, at 8 pm, giving an update on the country’s fight against COVID-19 and related issues,” Mr Wanyama tweeted.

Uganda has so far registered 770 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday June 21, 2020. A total of 578 people who previously tested positive for the virus have recovered and been discharged since March 21 when the first case was confirmed in the country, according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services.

No single death has so far been registered.

