Bobi Wine: I Will Hold Public Rallies

Ugandan musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine arrives at the news conference at his home in Kasangati, Kampala, Uganda July 24, 2019. REUTERS/James Akena - RC148E394100

Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, has insisted he will hold open-air rallies when the campaigns for 2021 General Election start contrary to the Electoral Commission’s directive.

“What we are going for are elections provided for within the law. We shall hold public rallies, talk to the people and move from district to another because there is no reason whatsoever for us to hold scientific elections,” Bobi Wine told journalists yesterday at the People Power headquarters in Kamwokya, a Kampala suburb.

Section 21 (2) of the Presidential Elections Act, 2005, stipulates: “Every candidate may hold individual public campaign meetings in any part of Uganda in accordance with any existing law.”

However, EC last week issued a revised roadmap for the 2021 General Election and banned public rallies, saying all aspirants are supposed to use existing media platforms such as radio and TV. The electoral body said the move is in line with the government’s directives to stop the spread of Covid-19.

But Bobi Wine said countries with more cases and deaths due to Covid-19 are holding public gatherings and conducting normal campaigns.

‘EC fooling us’

“No Ugandan should be fooled into believing that Museveni is doing this for the safety of Ugandans. As we speak now, most urban places are filled with people going about their usual business uninterrupted. No social distancing, no nothing. Therefore, the Electoral Commission should not take Ugandans for fools,” he said.

According to Bobi Wine, the EC did not consult all the stakeholders when the regulations were passed, saying the electoral body only consulted President Museveni who he said is an interested party in the elections.

But Mr. Jotham Taremwa, the EC spokesperson, said they consulted the Museveni on other issues but not on how they should organize elections.

“We talked to the President only about the funding for the election and the offices of EC, not the elections roadmap,” Mr. Taremwa said in a telephone interview.

“Is this the first time we are releasing a road map? Do we always go around asking people whether we should release one? The answer is no. So if they go-ahead to conduct rallies putting Ugandans at a danger of dying, there is another agency that is mandated with the enforcement of the law,” he added.

Bobi Wine said: “What Museveni fears is the people. He was hiding behind the Public Order Management Act and now he’s hiding under Covid-19 to block us from reaching the people.

Therefore, there is nothing like a scientific election, for us, we’re going for a real election because a scientific election is not an election. The promise of our Constitution is a free and fair election.”

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga told Daily Monitor last evening that they were waiting for the adjusted program from the EC so that they can enforce the regulations.

“Our mandate is to enforce the law and as it is now, the task is still before the Commission. If they come up with regulations that are for the safety and health of Ugandans, we shall enforce them because that is what we are supposed to do,” Mr. Enanga said.

